Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020
LAHORE: Employees of the Services Hospital in Lahore are stealing the mattresses of beds being used by patients, closed-circuit television camera footage revealed Tuesday.
The CCTV footage shows two men casually taking several mattresses piled on top of a four-wheeler trolley out of the hospital to an ambulance parked outside.
Two staff members, the ambulance driver and head driver, have been suspended for attempting to steal the mattresses.
A three-member inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the matter.