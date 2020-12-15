Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Ambulance driver and head driver suspended for stealing mattresses from Services Hospital in Lahore.

Inquiry committee to investigate what happened

LAHORE: Employees of the Services Hospital in Lahore are stealing the mattresses of beds being used by patients, closed-circuit television camera footage revealed Tuesday.



The CCTV footage shows two men casually taking several mattresses piled on top of a four-wheeler trolley out of the hospital to an ambulance parked outside.

Read more: Lahore’s Sharif Medical Complex caught using stolen water: report

Two staff members, the ambulance driver and head driver, have been suspended for attempting to steal the mattresses.

A three-member inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the matter.