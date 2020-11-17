Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Lahore’s Sharif Medical Complex caught using stolen water: report

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The tubewell had a discharge capacity of two cusecs of water. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency found that an illegal tubewell was being used to steal water in Lahore’s Sharif Medical Complex, The News reported on Tuesday.

It had a discharge capacity of two cusecs of water. The monthly bill for this was around Rs, 200,000, Wasa chairperson Imtiaz Mahmood said.

A one-year fine has been imposed on the medical complex for stealing water. Recovery orders have also been issued by sending a bill to the Sharif Medical Complex, the report said.

Mahmood said the stolen water was being used by the medical college and school and its hospital.

