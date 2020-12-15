Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi package to usher ‘new era’ in metropolis: Governor Ismail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

(L to R) Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar meet in Karachi, on December 15, 2020. — Twitter

  • CM Buzdar says people's confidence in Punjab government has increased 
  • Buzdar, Ismail, Sanjrani vow to take steps for public's benefit
  • Meeting comes against the backdrop of mounting pressure from PDM

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the Karachi package would be the cause of a “new era” in the metropolis.

He was speaking during a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Karachi to discuss several matters of national importance.

In the statement issued by the Governor House, Sanjrani — shedding light on the proceedings of the upper house — said that legislation in the Senate is being drafted for the benefit of the masses.

Chief minister Buzdar said that people’s confidence in the government has increased after steps were taken for Punjab’s development.

Read more: Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 

Per the statement, public welfare measures, issues related to job promotions, and the importance of inter-provincial harmony were discussed during the meeting.

The top government officials pledged to leave no stone unturned and take every possible step to uplift people’s living standards.

“A joint strategy is proving to be crucial for the promotion of inter-provincial harmony,” the statement said.

The officials agreed that there was a need to draft legislation for the completion of development projects and protection of public funds.

Read more: Resignations are Opposition's atom bomb, says PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The meeting comes against the backdrop of mounting pressure from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that aims to send the government packing.

The anti-government 11-party alliance has asked the government to step down until January 31, or else it will hold a long march to Islamabad after February 1.

PDM's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a press conference a day earlier, announced that the alliance's lawmakers — from the provincial and national assemblies — would submit their resignations to their respective party leaders till December 31.

