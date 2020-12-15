Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet Shahbaz Sharif today at Lahore jail

The PPP chairman will likely discuss political situation with the PML-N chief

'Shahbaz will not distance himself from PML-N narrative'

Shahbaz and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, have been incarcerated at the Lahore jail since September

LAHORE: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to visit PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today after the Punjab Home Department approved the meeting request.

Bilawal will be accompanied by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira. During the visit, the PPP chairman will offer condolences to the PML-N president over the sad demise of the latter's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ongoing political situation.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Geo News' Lahore bureau chief Raees Ansari said the Bilawal may be going to jail to not only offer condolences on Begum Shamim Akhtar’s death but to also discuss future strategies with Shahbaz.

“I think Shahbaz may agree with the long march but he would a different point of view on resignations. In the end, though, Shahbaz would do what Nawaz says. He would not distance himself from the PML-N narrative."