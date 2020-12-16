Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
WATCH: A goat, a sheep and three lambs terrorise this Turkish city

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The year 2020 may have been a strange year for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic and frequent unfortunate news stories being reported every other day.

However, this year has been stranger for the residents of Turkey’s city Nevsehir, as they been living indoors not just because of the coronavirus but due to a goat, a sheep and three lambs.

The video was shared by Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu on Twitter that later went viral on the micro-blogging website.

In the video, two men can be running inside a building as soon as they spot the group of the animals. In another footage, the sheep can be seen ramming into a man walking close by a car.

Nevsehir is 290 km from Turkey's capital Ankara and is within the historical region of Cappadocia.

