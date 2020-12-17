Punjab Police jobs 2020: Positions announced in several departments

The Punjab Police on Wednesday announced jobs in a number of departments for men and women, a Twitter post said.



The deadline for submitting the forms for the jobs in the Punjab Police is January 3, 2020, according to the Law Enforcement Agency's website.

The positions have been opened for constables and lady constables in the Punjab Police and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).

Read more: Punjab Police Jobs 2020: PPSC announces sub-inspector vacancies

Jobs are available for the positions of constable drivers in the PHP and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

They also advertised for the position of constables and lady constables Wireless Operator in telecommunication, among other positions.

Want to know more about the jobs? Click here.