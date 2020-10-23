Can't connect right now! retry
Jobs in Punjab Police: PPSC announces sub-inspector vacancies

The Punjab Police requires candidates to be graduates from a recognised university and have three years' worth of service as head constable or assistant sub-inspector in a functional unit. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced multiple, sub-inspector level vacancies across the province, with the due date set for November 12, 2020.

According to an job advertisement shared by the Punjab Police's official account on Twitter, there are 85 current openings on a service quota on regular basis, whereas 345 employment opportunities on open merit.

Of the former, 19, 03, 10, 12, 07, 11, 03, 09, 09, and 02 are in the Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan regions, respectively.

Of the latter, 79, 10, 38, 47, 29, 45, 14, 37, 38, and 08 are in the Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan regions, respectively.

The Punjab Police requires candidates to be graduates from a recognised university and have three years' experience as head constable or assistant sub-inspector in a functional unit.

It warned, however, that there would be no relaxation granted in terms of age and qualification. Candidates — both males and females — must have second division or equivalent grade and be in the 20-25 age bracket.

"The Service Certificate must be signed and stamped by the District Police Officer (DPO) / City Police Officer (CPO) / Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of the concerned Region," it added.

Candidates would be required to sit a 90-minute, 100-mark written test, comprising multiple choice questions on general knowledge (20%), English (40%), and information technology and language comprehension (40%).

In case of further inquiries, the Punjab Police has provided a number (042-111-988-722) and website (www.ppsc.gop.pk) for candidates to contact.

Responding to a question on Twitter regarding bribes for the jobs, the Punjab Police said all recruitment was "based on merit".

"Don't be fooled by anyone. Trust your abilities," they added.

