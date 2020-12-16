Which Karachi district will face disruption in water supply Dec 18-21?

Representational image. — Reuters/Files

Water supply to remain suspend for 72 hours in Karachi's District West

KWSB says alternate arrangements are being made for supply water during this period



Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Wednesday said that several areas in Karachi will face disruption in water supply from December 18 to 21.



Responding as to why the 72-hour disruption will occur, a KWSB spokesperson said cleaning and repairing of the Hub Canal would be underway during these dates.

"Water supply in District West will be affected for 72 hours," the spokesperson said.

The KWSB spokesperson, however, said that alternate arrangements are being made for supplying water to the district.

"Due to the special arrangements, District West's water supply will not be affected completely," it said.

The spokesperson advised the area's residents to begin storing water and use it wisely.

