pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Which Karachi district will face disruption in water supply Dec 18-21?

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Representational image. — Reuters/Files

  • Water supply to remain suspend for 72 hours in Karachi's District West
  • KWSB says alternate arrangements are being made for supply water during this period  


Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Wednesday said that several areas in Karachi will face disruption in water supply from December 18 to 21.

Responding as to why the 72-hour disruption will occur, a KWSB spokesperson said cleaning and repairing of the Hub Canal would be underway during these dates.

"Water supply in District West will be affected for 72 hours," the spokesperson said.

Read more: Gas supply to be suspended in 7 Karachi areas on Sunday: SSGC

The KWSB spokesperson, however, said that alternate arrangements are being made for supplying water to the district.

"Due to the special arrangements, District West's water supply will not be affected completely," it said.

The spokesperson advised the area's residents to begin storing water and use it wisely.

Read more: Karachi committee reviews development projects

Meanwhile, Karachi faced a temporary suspension in gas supply in seven areas on Sunday, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said in a statement issued on Twitter.

The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20 inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

