US media rife with reports of Ivanka Trump's political aspirations

WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump's defeat in the US elections, the American media is rife with reports that his daughter Ivanka Trump is planning her career as a politician in the years to come.



After gaining much experience as adviser to her father, speculation has it that Ivanka will now contest for the next Senate elections from Florida.

She is currently working with her husband, Jared Kushner, as senior adviser to the president at the White House but rumours are doing the rounds of Ivanka's political aspirations after her father lost the polls to Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump has been accused of using tax-exempted funds of a non-profit organisation to provide benefit to her father's real estate business and several other companies.

However, Ivanka promptly rejected the allegations, terming them as harassment for political revenge.

A US TV channel has claimed through its sources that Ivanka is pursuinrg a regular political career.

Ivanka will contest for a Senate seat from Florida in 2022 when current Republican incumbent Marco Rubio’s seat is up for re-election.



Rubio was a harsh critic of Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican nomination race but later became a loyal supporter of the US president once he won the election.