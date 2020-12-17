Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

US media rife with reports of Ivanka Trump's political aspirations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Ivanka Trump. — AFP/Files

WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump's defeat in the US elections, the American media is rife with reports that his daughter Ivanka Trump is planning her career as a politician in the years to come. 

After gaining much experience as adviser to her father, speculation has it that Ivanka will now contest for the next Senate elections from Florida.

She is currently working with her husband, Jared Kushner, as senior adviser to the president at the White House but rumours are doing the rounds of Ivanka's political aspirations after her father lost the polls to Joe Biden. 

Ivanka Trump has been accused of using tax-exempted funds of a non-profit organisation to provide benefit to her father's real estate business and several other companies.

However, Ivanka promptly rejected the allegations, terming them as harassment for political revenge.

A US TV channel has claimed through its sources that Ivanka is pursuinrg a regular political career.

Ivanka will contest for a Senate seat from Florida in 2022 when current Republican incumbent Marco Rubio’s seat is up for re-election.

Rubio was a harsh critic of Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican nomination race but later became a loyal supporter of the US president once he won the election.

More From World:

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024
Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump admits marriage with Donald Trump is over

Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump admits marriage with Donald Trump is over
Erdogan terms US sanctions an 'attack' on Turkey's rights

Erdogan terms US sanctions an 'attack' on Turkey's rights
Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh 'sacrifices' himself to show solidarity with Indian farmers

Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh 'sacrifices' himself to show solidarity with Indian farmers
In a first, Pakistani woman gets elected to Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee

In a first, Pakistani woman gets elected to Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee
WATCH: A goat, a sheep and three lambs terrorise this Turkish city

WATCH: A goat, a sheep and three lambs terrorise this Turkish city
MacKenzie Scott gifts over $4b of her Amazon fortune to coronavirus relief

MacKenzie Scott gifts over $4b of her Amazon fortune to coronavirus relief
Just like dogs: Study finds Kangaroos can communicate with humans

Just like dogs: Study finds Kangaroos can communicate with humans
UK publication corroborates The News report on Pakistan, UK diplomatic row over Nawaz Sharif

UK publication corroborates The News report on Pakistan, UK diplomatic row over Nawaz Sharif

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16
UK to consider Nawaz’s extradition request if filed by Pakistan

UK to consider Nawaz’s extradition request if filed by Pakistan
After the White House, US President Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats

After the White House, US President Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats

Latest

view all