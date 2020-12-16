In a first, Pakistani woman gets elected to Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee

Barrister Amber Qureshi. — YouTube

Barrister Amber Qureshi has become the first Pakistani woman to secure a victory in the Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee (BRC) Elections 2020.



Lincoln’s Inn is one of the four Inns of the Court in London to which barristers of England and Wales belong and where they are called to the Bar.

Lincoln’s Inn BRC plays a prominent part in the affairs of the Inn, according to its website.

"The Committee exists to provide representation on behalf of those who have been called to the Bar by the Inn and who have not been elected Masters of the Bench," it said.

Meanwhile, Blackstone School of Law & Business in the UK said that Qureshi had broken a glass ceiling by securing a sweeping victory in the elections.

"This is a historical moment when a woman lawyer of Pakistani origin has won this election," it said.

Barrister Qureshi is also the PPP's information secretary in the UK.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was also a member of the Lincoln Inn's BRC.