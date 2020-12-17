Pakistani criminal defence investigator Sohail Yafat receives BBC Inspirations award 2020

Justice Project Pakistan’s criminal defence investigator Sohail Yafat. Photo: JPP

LAHORE: Owing to his relentless efforts for the rights of prisoners in the country, Justice Project Pakistan's criminal defence investigator Sohail Yafat has been selected among the recipients of the BBC Inspirations 2020 award.

The award is given to inspirational people with extraordinary personal stories from around the world. The accolade seeks to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of unsung heroes who have shown great resilience and determination in uplifting their communities, breaking social taboos, and overcoming obstacles.



“I am humbled that the BBC has deemed me worthy of this prestigious award I feel I still have a long, long way to go," said Yafat, according to a statement issued by the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP).

"Every day, I wake up with the anxiety that there is so much more to be done. That there might be many like me, incarcerated wrongfully, fighting to clear their names; others yet struggling to shake the stigma of having served jail time. I want all of them to know that I feel your pain. And that it is through our cracks that the light shines through,” he said.



Belonging to Lahore's minority Christian community, Yafat successfully completed his education, started working at an IT college, and had even found love when his life took a fateful turn.

In 2001, he was implicated in a murder case and was arrested, after which he spent 10 years in prison on the basis of a wrongful conviction. Yafat continued to fight for justice behind bars, teaching lessons, and even organising the prison’s first Christmas party.



“I will forever be indebted to my boss and mentor Sarah Belal, the Executive Director of JPP, for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to make a difference. I only wish I can do a fraction of what she has done for me, for someone else," Yafat said.

After his release in 2010, he began working as an investigator for Justice Project Pakistan, helping to free others who have been wrongfully imprisoned. He was later acquitted of all charges in 2015. Since his release, he has been actively fighting for prisoners'’ rights and prison reform, using his own experience to safeguard the rights of those most overlooked in society.

“Through his constant support and relentless hard work, Sohail has led JPP to countless wins in the last ten years," said Sarah Belal.

"His strength of character and resolve in helping those who are suffering because of a broken criminal justice system empowers everyone around him."

From organising annual Christmas drives for prisoners’ families as well as taking initiatives to help those jailed abroad, to taking on the role of lead investigator for Muhammad Iqbal’s case — a prisoner who was eventually released after 22 years on death row, Sohail has been constantly fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves, Sarah Belal added.

“It is an honour and a privilege to work alongside him.”