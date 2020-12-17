Here's why you should drink plenty of carrot juice this winter

Thursday Dec 17, 2020
The winter season is underway and with the biting cold, health experts call upon you to drink some of that yummy carrot juice.
Eating carrot improves the eyesight because it is full of vitamin A, which results in a better eyesight for the one who consumes it.
This red-coloured bright vegetable can be included in various ways in your food, from salads and curries to just grabbing one out of your fridge and munching on it.
This winter, you should quit unhealthy drinks as well as beverages and strive for countless benefits by including carrot juice in your diet.
Carrot juice is a common drink that is used in winters as it is full of various benefits and necessary food ingredients. You can add other vegetables and fruits to enhance their overall value too.
Carrot juice is loaded with vitamin A and high in vitamins C and K. It also contains plant compounds called carotenoids, which act as antioxidants in your body.
Benefits of carrot juice
The carrot juice is full of vitamin A, which is necessary for the health of your eyes. Carrot juice contains high amounts of nutrients which play a prominent role in nourishing your eyes.
Can improve blood sugar control
Drinking small amounts of carrot juice may help lower blood sugar levels but the trick is to use it in small doses, not large ones.
Carrot juice has lower fibre than whole carrots. This means that the lower fiber content results in its sugars being absorbed more quickly. Experts advise that drinking too much may spike your blood sugar levels.
The nutrients in carrot juice may be particularly beneficial for skin health since the vitamin C in it acts as an antioxidant to protect your skin from free radical damage.
Carrot juice may help reduce risk factors for heart disease as its antioxidant compounds benefit the heart.
The potassium and antioxidants in carrot juice may help lower blood pressure and decrease risk factors for heart disease.
Low in calories and full of fibre, carrots are one superfood for weight loss. Carrot juice helps in bile secretion which helps to burn fat and thus aids weight loss.