Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'

BTS’s Jungkook has a number of issues with his self-worth and while he understands “It’s foolish,” he cannot stop thinking about it, no matter what. 

The hotshot opened up about his hesitance in the Break The Silence: The Movie and was quoted admitting, “Well..what I mean to the team. I’m one of the members…of this team called BTS, and I believe I’ve had a lot of influence on the group itself.”

“But if I were to try something by myself and be an inspiration to a lot of people, I wonder, ‘Would I really be able to do that by myself?’ I often think about that.”

He also added, “I want to become the kind of person who takes responsibility for his words. I always say things, but I don’t follow through with them. I’m like a greedy child. It’s foolish of me to know, yet still not put it into action. I’m lazy. As for my worth, honestly, I’m not sure. I still have a long way to go to start thinking about my worth. There isn’t much.”

While he still has not made peace with his sense of worth, there is a part that will always be grateful for every opportunity, “I’ve been thinking a lot…and I think I’m an incredibly lucky and happy person. I get to do what I want and make money and meet good people. Most importantly, I’m doing the things I’ve always wanted to do and I get to be happy while doing those things.”

More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps
Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps the trolls away

Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps the trolls away

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

After receiving backlash from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Recording Academy launches new initiative

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Queen comes under fire for using animal traps after owl dies

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?

Eminem about to drop new surprise album?
Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing

Yumna Zaidi stuns fans with her singing
Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'

Princess Diana actress poses for selfies with 'Spencer'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for relying on royal ties: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about entering ‘dangerous territory’: report
The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace

The Crown: Prince Philip felt betrayed after Queen decided to move to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids

Kate Middleton’s pal claims she is ‘no pushover’ while disciplining kids
'Lord of the Rings' actor receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Lord of the Rings' actor receives COVID-19 vaccine

Latest

view all