BTS’s Jungkook sheds light on his struggles with self-worth: ‘I’m not sure'

BTS’s Jungkook has a number of issues with his self-worth and while he understands “It’s foolish,” he cannot stop thinking about it, no matter what.



The hotshot opened up about his hesitance in the Break The Silence: The Movie and was quoted admitting, “Well..what I mean to the team. I’m one of the members…of this team called BTS, and I believe I’ve had a lot of influence on the group itself.”

“But if I were to try something by myself and be an inspiration to a lot of people, I wonder, ‘Would I really be able to do that by myself?’ I often think about that.”

He also added, “I want to become the kind of person who takes responsibility for his words. I always say things, but I don’t follow through with them. I’m like a greedy child. It’s foolish of me to know, yet still not put it into action. I’m lazy. As for my worth, honestly, I’m not sure. I still have a long way to go to start thinking about my worth. There isn’t much.”

While he still has not made peace with his sense of worth, there is a part that will always be grateful for every opportunity, “I’ve been thinking a lot…and I think I’m an incredibly lucky and happy person. I get to do what I want and make money and meet good people. Most importantly, I’m doing the things I’ve always wanted to do and I get to be happy while doing those things.”