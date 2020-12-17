Coronavirus and Vitamin D: Is there hope for immunity with the supplement?

An expert panel has said that there is not enough evidence that Vitamin D supplements are effective against protecting people from COVID-19, BBC reported on Thursday.

The panel consists of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Public Health England and the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition.

It said that people, however, should continue to take the supplement "to keep bones and muscles healthy".

A review of a possible link between Vitamin D and COVID-19 was carried out after a few studies suggested the vitamin "might play a role in the boy's immune response to respiratory viruses", the British publication said.

The panel, however, concluded that there was "insufficient evidence" to recommend it as a treatment or for prevention.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director of the centre for guidelines at NICE, said: "We are continuing to monitor evidence as it is published and will review and update the guidance if necessary."

Prof Adrian Martineau, clinical professor of respiratory infection and immunity at Queen Mary University of London, said there was a chance the vitamin "might reduce risk and/or severity of Covid-19" and clinical trials currently in progress would "hopefully shed light on this question".

Taking Vitamin D important this winter

According to BBC, it is more than important than ever to take Vitamin D this winter as a lot of time will be spent indoors isolating and staying safe from coronavirus.

The sunlight, otherwise, is a key source.

Vitamin D is also found in oily fish and cereals.

The following people are said by BBC to be "at risk" of having low levels of Vitamin D even in summer and spring:

those with dark skin (such as people with African, African-Caribbean or south Asian backgrounds)

those in care homes

those who don't go outside often

those who cover up most of their skin when outdoors

These people are advised to ensure an all year long consumption of a Vitamin D supplement.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: "We advise that everyone — particularly the elderly, those who don't get outside and those with dark skin — takes a vitamin D supplement containing 10 micrograms (400IU) every day," she said.

"This year, the advice is more important than ever with more people spending more time inside."



