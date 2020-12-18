WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report

A screengrab from WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out Beta voice and video calls for its web version, photos shared by Wabetainfo revealed.



According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp has been working on introducing the feature on the web for two years now.

Screengrab from wabetainfo.

"Since few days, some users are seeing calls button in the chat header on WhatsApp Desktop," it said.

WhatsApp trick: How to make a video call on web

The website said that as this was a beta feature, only a few users would be able to use it.

Screengrab from wabetainfo.

"We hope you’re lucky but, if it doesn’t, don’t worry: every day more users receive that activation and at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority," it said.

Read more about WhatsApp's works on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version

