WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version: report

A screenshot of the bar code that needs to be scanned to log into WhatsApp Web

Instant-messaging application WhatsApp may be working on a new update which will serve as a major relief for people who use the WhatsApp Web quite a lot.



According to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks updates to the messaging app, WhatsApp is now working on introducing video and voice calls to its desktop version as well.



"WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," WABetaInfo said.

The website also attached screenshots showing how the latest feature will work. WABetaInfo said that whenever someone calls, a separate window will pop up on WhatsApp Web, asking the user whether he wants to accept or reject the call.



"When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call," it wrote. The feature supports Group Voice and Video calls as well.

When you receive a calls from WhatsApp Web, a window will be presented where you can accept or decline the incoming call:

When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call:



The app, owned by Facebook, has doubled the number of people who can join in on a video or voice call. Previously, only four people could partake on video and voice calls but now, that number has been increased to eight.



It is necessary for all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android.