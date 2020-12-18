MDCAT 2020: Grace marks not included in results, says PMC

The revised results for Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) do not include grace marks.

This was stated by Pakistan Medical Commission vice-president Ali Raza during a press conference on Friday.

The commission first issued results on December 16, however, after receiving complaints from students, the results were taken off from the website.

“Some students wrote incorrect roll numbers on their test papers. Since the MDCAT results were computer generated, the machine only issued results for the papers that correctly mentioned registered names of students.”

PMC vice-president said the results were reissued on Thursday after the commission ran a manual recheck. He also asked academies to avoid misleading students.

The candidates can view results here.

If students want to report a name and roll number mismatch, they can do it here, and if they want to apply for recounting, they can click here.



