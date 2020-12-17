MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday reissued the result of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

The candidates can view the result of the MDCAT 2020 on the PMC's website.

PMC has also given students the option to report any errors.

A screengrab from PMC's website.

If students want to report a name and roll number mismatch, they can do it here, and if they want to apply for recounting, they can click here.

PMC, in a statement, said that after it had released the National MDCAT result on December 16, it had received numerous complaints from students that they had erroneously been marked absent.

"Some students also complained that their names and roll numbers did not match," it said.

PMC said that it had taken down the previous result to "ensure that no student was deprived of the correct result".

"The MDCAT result is a computer generated result. Hence, any investigation required it to be taken offline and reverified in its entirety through physical verification of students’ admit cards and examination answer sheets. Therefore, the examination team carried out a detailed scrutiny and reverification process over the last 30 hours," PMC said.



PMC, in the statement, claimed that "less than 2% of the total number of students" who took the exam faced these difficulties and submitted complaints to the commission.

Meanwhile, PMC vice-president Muhammad Ali Raza told Geo.tv that users might experience some delay due to heavy traffic but the website is fully operational.



According to an earlier announcement by PMC, 121,181 students had attempted the MDACT 2020.