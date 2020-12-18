Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Web Desk
AFP

Blast in Afghanistan's Ghazni leaves at least 15 children dead

Friday Dec 18, 2020

A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz/Files

KABUL: At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bomb exploded early Friday evening in the Gelan district of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, TOLO News reported, citing the country's interior ministry.

According to TOLO News, the bomb had been installed in a motorcycle outside a house.

Interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian confirmed the blast at a house where a Quran recitation was being held, according to AFP.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," said Wahedullah Jumazada, the spokesperson for the Ghazni governor.

Ghazni police confirmed the blast and that all those killed were children.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

