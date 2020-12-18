Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Gal Gadot’s daughters gearing up for a cameo on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot recently gave fans the inside scoop behind her daughters cameo for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 classic.

The actor shared the ground breaking news during her interview with Kevin McCarthy and dished on, not only her daughters, Maya and Alma’s, cameos but also her husband, Yaron Versano’s debut.

She began by telling the host, “I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty’s [Jenkins, director] son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband.”

“This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty. It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family.”

She concluded by saying, “To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.”

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43

'Vikings': Lagertha actress turns 43
Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Hailie Jade has never used Instagram account to promote her dad's music?

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Eminem's announcement about new album receives 1 million reactions within a few hours

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp's number after Fantastic Beasts 3 call
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney speaks about COVID-19 vaccine

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan drops jaws in recent photoshoot
Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

Eminem surprises fans yet again with new album ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’
Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas gets candid about tying the knot

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020

Taylor Swift saw music ‘completely differently’ in 2020
Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali

Indian model Sonam Bajwa gushes over Sajal Ali
Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house

Babra Sharif approaches court against tenant for not paying rent of her house
Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Star Wars’ Boba Fett passes away at age of 75

Latest

view all