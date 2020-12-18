Can't connect right now! retry
Donald Trump taunts China in latest tweet on coronavirus vaccine

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, October 10. — Reuters
  • Trump takes jab at China in latest tweet by mentioning "China Virus" along with coronavirus vaccine
  • The US has accused China of covering up the coronavirus pandemic 
  • The coronavirus has killed more than 1.6mn people around the globe, infected a total of 75mn

US President Donald Trump has been at loggerheads with the Chinese government ever since the novel coronavirus surfaced in the country and later spread to other parts of the world. Trump, it seems, is not willing to relent. 

Read more: China could face ‘consequences’ for coronavirus pandemic, warns Trump

Trump's use of the word "China Virus" has drawn sharp reactions not only from Beijing but US citizens as well, who have warned him against the impact of his words and the retaliatory actions that certain Chinese Americans may have to face as a result. 

Taking to Twitter, the US president announced on Friday that the "vaccines are on their way" before taking a swipe at China. 

"Europe and other parts of the World being hit hard by the China Virus - Germany, France, Spain and Italy, in particular. The vaccines are on their way!!!" he tweeted. 

The US president has irked China by the use of the word "China Virus" for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.6mn people around the globe and infected a total of 75mn. 

The infection originated in China, where it spread to almost all parts of the world. Most countries in the world, especially the European nations, are currently experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus. 

China could face ‘consequences’ for coronavirus pandemic, warns Trump

Relations between the US and China deteriorated in January when Donald Trump warned Beijing that it will have to face "consequences" for the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read more: China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Trump had told a daily White House briefing in April.

The world’s two biggest economies had traded barbs over the infection, showing increased strains in relations at a time when experts say an unprecedented level of cooperation is needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump had said. He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take.

Trump and senior aides have accused China of a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out late last year in its city of Wuhan. 

