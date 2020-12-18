Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

CNG to remain closed two days a week in Sindh, says SSGC

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Cars line up outside a fuel station to get their CNG tanks filled. — INP/Files 

Sui Southern Gas Company on Friday said that CNG supply would remain suspended in Sindh for two days a week — on Mondays and Saturdays.

"The decision was taken in light of the availability of gas," the SSGC said.

The SSGC, moreover, said that the supply to industries would be slashed by 50%.

Read more: Gas supply to be suspended in 7 Karachi areas on Sunday

The development comes after the SSGC had temporarily suspended the gas supply across seven areas in Karachi on Sunday.

The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20-inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

In this regard, the gas supply was suspended from 8am to 10pm on Sunday in the seven areas of the port city.

More From Pakistan:

PAF's high morale, professionalism make it second to none: Pak Army chief

PAF's high morale, professionalism make it second to none: Pak Army chief
Bakhtawar Bhutto's beautiful shawl features 3 chapters telling 2 different stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto's beautiful shawl features 3 chapters telling 2 different stories
ECP appoints returning officers for NA, provincial assembly by-polls

ECP appoints returning officers for NA, provincial assembly by-polls
Karachi University announces deadline for open merit admission 2021 application forms

Karachi University announces deadline for open merit admission 2021 application forms
Kandhkot man climbs electric pole after angry wife demands divorce

Kandhkot man climbs electric pole after angry wife demands divorce
PTI govt's vision to turn Pakistan into a welfare state, says PM Imran Khan

PTI govt's vision to turn Pakistan into a welfare state, says PM Imran Khan
Indian troops deliberately target UN vehicle in Chirikot sector: ISPR

Indian troops deliberately target UN vehicle in Chirikot sector: ISPR
India preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

India preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan: FM Qureshi
Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi appointed White House climate advisor

Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi appointed White House climate advisor
MDCAT 2020: Grace marks not included in results, says PMC

MDCAT 2020: Grace marks not included in results, says PMC
PM Imran Khan discusses Afghan peace process with Taliban Political Commission

PM Imran Khan discusses Afghan peace process with Taliban Political Commission

Four militants planning major terror attack on Dec 25 arrested in Peshawar

Four militants planning major terror attack on Dec 25 arrested in Peshawar

Latest

view all