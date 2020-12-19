Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman ‘squeezed out every bit of life’ before he died

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

American actor Viola Davis is looking back at her bond with her late costar Chadwick Boseman.

The Academy Award winner weaved magic on screens with the Black Panther star in what has now become his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Remembering her dearly departed friend, Davis told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview that she broke down in tears after finding out about his death.

“I broke down when I heard he passed. Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity,” she said.

“But I can’t see his life tragically at all. … Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality,” she said.

“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way. I would say his professional life as absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity,” she went on to say.

She had earlier told The Guardian: "I think he is going to be remembered as a hero.”

"There's a part of the public that's gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not. I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?

Where will Bakhtawar Bhutto, fiance Mahmood Choudhry get married?
‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson part ways

‘The Crown’ creator Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson part ways
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly in a relationship

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly in a relationship
Heather Morris comes to the defense of Mark Salling after fan’s ‘offensive’ post

Heather Morris comes to the defense of Mark Salling after fan’s ‘offensive’ post
Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’

Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’
Brad Pitt is ‘embracing old age’ and ‘loving life’ as he turns 57

Brad Pitt is ‘embracing old age’ and ‘loving life’ as he turns 57
Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song
Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women
Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson
Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Latest

view all