pakistan
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Karachi weather update: City to experience dry, cold weather over next 24 hours

The port city's weather is likely to remain dry, cold at night, and hazy in the morning over the next 24 hour. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5°C, while the current temperature is 14°C.
  • Winds are blowing from the north-east at a speed of 9 to 14 km per hour in the city.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that Karachi will continue to experience cold and dry weather, especially during the nights whereas the city's morning will remain hazy over the next 24 hours.

Read more: Mercury drops to 8.3 °C as cold spell continues in Karachi

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5°C, while the current temperature is 14°C.

Winds in the city are blowing from the north-east at a speed of 9 to 14 km per hour in the city, whereas humidity has been recorded at 27%.

A day earlier, the city recorded its lowest temperature of the ongoing winter season on Friday when the mercury dropped to 8.3 °C, The News reported.

The PMD had told the publication that the mercury dropped to a single digit in the metropolis due to the ongoing cold wave that has gripped the entire country.

Read more: Winter is here: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C

“What was recorded as the minimum temperature in Karachi, however, was the highest if compared with the rest of the country. The mercury in other major cities is ranging between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius”, a PMD official said.

The official had shared that Karachi’s weather will remain cold and dry for the next couple of days with the mercury ranging between 7 and 9 degrees.

