Saturday Dec 19 2020
Mercury drops to 8.3 °C as cold spell continues in Karachi

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

  • PMD says mercury dropped to single digit because of ongoing cold wave
  • PMD says Karachi’s weather will remain cold and dry till Thursday
  • Officials says mercury in Karachi to remain between 7°C and 9°C

KARACHI: The city recorded its lowest temperature of the ongoing winter season on Friday when the mercury dropped to 8.3 °C, The News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told the publication that the mercury dropped to a single digit in the metropolis due to the ongoing cold wave that has gripped the entire country.

“What was recorded as the minimum temperature in Karachi, however, was the highest if compared with the rest of the country. The mercury in other major cities is ranging between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius”, a PMD official said.

The official shared that Karachi’s weather will remain cold and dry for the next couple of days with the mercury ranging between 7 and 9 degrees.

Read more: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C

“The country’s northern areas were experiencing extremely cold conditions, while Balochistan and plains of Sindh and Punjab were also under the grip of the cold wave,” he said.

The weatherman said that under these conditions, the temperature in Karachi was likely to remain cold and dry at least till Thursday.

He said the minimum temperature in Pakistan was -12 degrees Celsius that was recorded in Astore while Islamabad’s minimum temperature was -2, Lahore’s 2, Quetta’s -5, Peshawar’s 1, Gilgit’s -7, Murree's -7, Faisalabad’s 2 and Multan’s 3 degrees Celsius.

