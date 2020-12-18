Winter is here: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C

A Reuters file image of a cold Karachi evening.

• Cold wave grips country



• Karachi's weather to drop further over the weekend





• Lowest temperature recorded in Kalat at -12°C

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country with temperature dropping as low as 7°C in the seaport city of Karachi.



Met department has said very cold weather will prevail in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country but fog "is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours" while Potohar region will be experiences frosty winter mornings.



On Thursday, Karachi's temperature dropped to 10°C and the weather forecast show it would go even lower to about 7°C over the weekend. The humidity levels in Karachi will be 48% with a 38% cloud cover, according to ACCU weather.

Read more: Winter is here: Karachi's temperature to fall below 9°C over the weekend



“The entire country is in the grip of a cold spell following westerly disturbances that caused rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.



“Under the influence of this cold spell, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.1°C last night, and it is expected to drop to a single digit in the coming days.”

Across the country, the lowest minimum temperature was observed in Kalat at -12°C, Astore and Leh at 10°C, Peshawar -6°C, and Quetta -7°C.