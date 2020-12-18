Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Winter is here: Cold spell grips country as Karachi's temperature falls to 9°C

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

A Reuters file image of a cold Karachi evening.
• Cold wave grips country
• Karachi's weather to drop further over the weekend
• Lowest temperature recorded in Kalat at -12°C

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country with temperature dropping as low as 7°C in the seaport city of Karachi.

Met department has said very cold weather will prevail in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country but fog "is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours" while Potohar region will be experiences frosty winter mornings.

On Thursday, Karachi's temperature dropped to 10°C and the weather forecast show it would go even lower to about 7°C over the weekend. The humidity levels in Karachi will be 48% with a 38% cloud cover, according to ACCU weather.

Read more: Winter is here: Karachi's temperature to fall below 9°C over the weekend

“The entire country is in the grip of a cold spell following westerly disturbances that caused rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country,” said Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.

“Under the influence of this cold spell, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.1°C last night, and it is expected to drop to a single digit in the coming days.”

Across the country, the lowest minimum temperature was observed in Kalat at -12°C, Astore and Leh at 10°C, Peshawar -6°C, and Quetta -7°C.

More From Pakistan:

Modi pens down condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise

Modi pens down condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on his mother's demise
PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down
MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks

MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks
MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name
Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter

Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter
MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC
Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif
Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality
FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister
India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed
'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan
'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

Latest

view all