After 30 years, Lahore will get a general hospital, says Dr Firdous Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday announced that a general hospital will be built in the city after 30 years.



Taking to Twitter, Awan said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has approved the construction of a hospital on Ferozepur Road and that the 1,000-bed hospital would be included in the annual development program.



Criticising the previous governments for their inefficient policies in the province, she said that the "showmen did not increase health facilities in view of the growing population", adding that the government was trying to remedy the situation.

The Special Assistant further said that by 2021, every citizen of Punjab will be provided the Sehat Insaf Card.