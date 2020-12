Katy Perry makes waves with surprised ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry’s track Cosmic Energy has garnered a large amount of praise from fans and has quickly started to climb its way to the top.

With a few singles sprinkled in since her Smile album release, the Grammy award winning singer came forward to unveil her extended play (EP) Cosmic Energy, “ahead of Monday’s Great Conjunction.”

The EP includes tracks such as Wide Awake, Not the End of the World, Bigger Than Me, This Moment, By The Grace of God and E.T.

Check it out below: