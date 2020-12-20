Pakistan writes to UN about India's 'coercive and reckless ploy' to hinder Military Observers' work

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has penned a letter to the United Nations about India's "coercive and reckless ploy" to hinder work by the UN Military Observer Group after Friday's attack on an observer vehicle along the Line of Control.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the letter is from Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Munir Akram and addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council (UNSC) President.

According to the letter, Pakistan raised the issue of Indian forces' firing on the UNMOGIP vehicle, urging the United Nations to call upon New Delhi to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding.



It also calls upon the UN to "forcefully condemn" and conduct a "transparent investigation" into the attack, which "appears to be a new coercive and reckless ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military misadventure against Pakistan".



"Pakistan had credible information that the RSS-BJP Government was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan," the letter added, warning that if such an attack materialised, the country "will exercise its right to self-defence".



The Foreign Office said Pakistan has appealed to the UN to "positively and urgently" respond to its repeated calls to bolster the observers group and "improve its ability to observe and report on ceasefire violations".

It reiterated how Pakistan has time and again stressed on India's "illegal and inhuman military siege and communications lockdown" in Kashmir that has been going on for more than 500 days.

"It has been forewarned that India’s ultimate plan is to change the demographic structure of IIOJK from a Muslim majority area into a Hindu majority territory.



"While drawing attention to the deteriorating situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s communication recalls that India had committed over 3000 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year alone, primarily targeting the civilian populated areas resulting in 276 casualties, including 92 women and 68 children, out of them 27 had embraced martyrdom," it added.



