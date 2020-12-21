Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Man who designed the Kaaba door, Muneer Al Jundi passes away in Germany

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

— Photo courtesy haramainsharifain.com

Muneer Al Jundi, an engineer who designed the door of the Holy Kaaba, passed away in Stuttgart, Germany on Wednesday.

Engineer Al-Jundi also has the honour of having his name inscribed on the door of the Kaaba as a designer.

Al Jundi had designed the door of the Holy Kaaba by the order of King Khalid bin Abdul Aziz.

King Khalid had ordered the construction in 1397 AH using pure gold and the engineer, who belonged to Syria, was selected for the job.

The door was designed at the factory of Sheikh Mahmood Bin Badar, a leading goldsmith in Makkah.

It was completed in 1398 AH with 280kg of pure gold.

More From World:

Rockets targeting US Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone: security sources

Rockets targeting US Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone: security sources

EU bans UK flights as Britain faces new 'out of control' strain of coronavirus

EU bans UK flights as Britain faces new 'out of control' strain of coronavirus
Nine-year-old YouTuber becomes highest earner for third successive year

Nine-year-old YouTuber becomes highest earner for third successive year
Single mothers in US struggle with poverty amid the coronavirus pandemic

Single mothers in US struggle with poverty amid the coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Johnson imposes tighter curbs on millions as UK fights new strain

Coronavirus: Johnson imposes tighter curbs on millions as UK fights new strain
9 die in Turkey hospital as oxygen cylinder explodes

9 die in Turkey hospital as oxygen cylinder explodes
Five rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan

Five rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
Meghan Markle settles case against paparazzi agency that photographed Archie

Meghan Markle settles case against paparazzi agency that photographed Archie
US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide

US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide
Beijing to vaccinate 50 million people against coronavirus before Lunar New Year

Beijing to vaccinate 50 million people against coronavirus before Lunar New Year
Donald Trump taunts China in latest tweet on coronavirus vaccine

Donald Trump taunts China in latest tweet on coronavirus vaccine

Latest

view all