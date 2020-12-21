‘Greatest conjunction’: Jupiter, Saturn to come closest in centuries today

In 1623, the solar system’s two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, travelled together across the sky.



the planets will be easy to see with unaided eyes.



People around the world will be able to see the spectacle, including Pakistan.



The world’s largest two planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will huddle closer together in the night sky on Monday for a magnificent spectacle that has excited people around the world. This is the first time the planets will come so close to each other since 1623.



“What has become known popularly as the ‘Christmas Star’ is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of December 21,” said NASA in its statement issued about the much-anticipated celestial event that will play-out on Monday evening.

Back in 1610, Galileo discovered a strange oval surrounding Saturn, which later observations determined to be its rings. These discoveries changed how people understood the far reaches of our solar system.

In 1623, about 13 years later, the solar system’s two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, travelled together across the sky. Jupiter caught up to and passed Saturn, in an astronomical event known as a “Great Conjunction.”

The event will take place after centuries today when the two planets will come closest to each other than they have for nearly 400 years.

What makes this year’s spectacle so rare?

It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction.”

“On the 21st, they will appear so close that a pinkie finger at arm’s length will easily cover both planets in the sky,” NASA explained, adding that the planets will be easy to see with the unaided eye by looking toward the southwest just after sunset.

They will remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space, however, from our vantage point on Earth, the huge gas giants will appear very close together.

Here's how you can watch the 'great conjunction' all by yourself: