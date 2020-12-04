Can't connect right now! retry
Last solar eclipse of 2020 to take place on December 14: PMD

KARACHI: The last solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on December 14, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed on Friday. However, the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan. 

According to the PMD, the eclipse will start at 6:34 pm Pakistan Standard Time and end at 11:53 pm.

"The eclipse will be seen in most countries of South Africa and South America," PMD said, adding that it will also be visible in the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans as well as the South Pole.

On June 21, an annular solar eclipse occurred which was visible in some cities of Pakistan. 

According to the PMD's Climate Data Processing Centre, "an annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a 'ring of fire' or annulus around the moon".

