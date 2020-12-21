Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

After supporting Biden, Supergirl actress takes a break from social media

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

It's been a month since Melissa Benoist disappeared from Instagram, leaving her fans concerned.

After congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on the photo and video sharing app on November 7, The "Supergirl" star has not returned to the Facebook-owned website. 

Earlier, she was being criticized for supporting the Democrat candidate and her criticism of US President Donald Trump.

Melissa, who has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram, emerged as one of the staunch opponents of President Donald Trump during the recently held US Presidential election.

While the "Supergirl" actress was praised by her colleagues in the entertainment industry and the Democrats for being vocal in support of Biden, supporters of the US president accused her of "politically influencing her fan base".


More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19
'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'
Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas

Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas
Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36

Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?
So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021
Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Latest

view all