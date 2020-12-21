Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack

ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

Pakistan "categorically rejects the denial by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to accept responsibility" for attack

Indian Army had engaged in unprovoked aggression by targeting UN Military Observers' vehicle

Pakistan also penned a letter Sunday to UN about India's "coercive and reckless ploy" to hinder UNMOGIP's work

FO reiterates calls upon "India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding", maintain peace along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has "categorically reject(ed)" India's denial to take responsibility for last week's attack on the UN military observers' vehicle near the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office said Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said Friday the Indian Army had resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting the vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) that was carrying two personnel — both of whom were rescued and safely evacuated.

Pakistan had also penned a letter Sunday to the United Nations about India's "coercive and reckless ploy" to hinder the UNMOGIP's work, urging the global body to call upon New Delhi to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

In the statement issued in the evening today, the FO said Pakistan "categorically rejects the denial by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs [MEA] to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces."

"The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a grave violation of India’s obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which includes the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers," the statement added.



The Foreign Office underscored Pakistan's condemnation of India's attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and reiterated its calls upon "India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary".

"The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions," it added.