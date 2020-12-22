Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

In commerce colleges, only teachers are eligible to apply. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Only educationists working in public sector colleges can apply



LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department has opened applications for faculty members of public sector colleges for 12 posts of principals, The News reported Tuesday.

Assistant and associate professors, professors, senior and chief instructors and senior chief instructors can apply.

In commerce colleges, only teachers are eligible to apply. The last date to submit applications is December 28, 2020.



Six of these colleges (three male and three female) are from Lahore, including Government Fatima Jinnah College for Women, Chuna Mandi, Government Degree College for Women, Manga Mandi and Government Degree College for Women.

The other vacancies are from Mustafa Abad, Government College of Commerce, Allama Iqbal Town, Government College of Commerce, Kot Lakhpat and Government College of Commerce, Baghbanpura.

The rest of the six colleges are from districts Sialkot, Gujranwala, Bhakkar, DG Khan and two from Sheikhupura.