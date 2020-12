The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a new online portal for degree attestation, according to a tweet.



"All the applicants for degree attestation should apply through https://eservices.hec.gov.pk with effect from December 18, 2020," HEC said.

The HEC mentioned that the old portal would no longer provide the degree attestation service.

However, old applicants can use the same username and password that they were using at the “eportal” to log-in at “eservices”.