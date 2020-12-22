Police register case against gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur

Photo: Geo.tv/Illustrations/Files

Victim's father said his daughter, 14, was gang-raped about five months ago

Father said he visited police station several times but the case was not registered

Police claim the victim and her father never approached the police before

BAHAWALPUR: Police have registered a case against two accused of allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur, sources said Tuesday. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to the victim's father, two suspects gang-raped his daughter five months ago. He said that despite visiting the Nowshera Jadeed Police Station several times, no action was taken against the culprits and his pleas fell on deaf ears.

As against the statement of the victim's father, a district police spokesman said that the girl and her father did not even go to the police station to register their case.

The sources said that the police have finally registered a case against the two accused on Monday evening but no arrests have been made so far.



Increasing number of rapes in Punjab

According to Punjab police, cases of rapes and gang rapes have increased over the past several months. From January to October, 181 cases of gang rape were registered with the police across the province. Of the total, 23 are under investigation and 34 cases have been closed.

As for rapes, from January 2020 to October 2020, police registered 3,264 cases, of which 444 are under investigation, 558 have been cancelled, while seven cases have been traced.

