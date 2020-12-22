Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Police register case against gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Photo: Geo.tv/Illustrations/Files
  • Victim's father said his daughter, 14, was gang-raped about five months ago
  • Father said he visited police station several times but the case was not registered
  • Police claim the victim and her father never approached the police before

BAHAWALPUR:  Police have registered a case against two accused of allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Bahawalpur, sources said Tuesday. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to the victim's father, two suspects gang-raped his daughter five months ago. He said that despite visiting the Nowshera Jadeed Police Station several times, no action was taken against the culprits and his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Related: Woman robbed, raped after car ran out of petrol in Lahore's Gujjarpura

As against the statement of the victim's father, a district police spokesman said that the girl and her father did not even go to the police station to register their case.

The sources said that the police have finally registered a case against the two accused on Monday evening but no arrests have been made so far.

Increasing number of rapes in Punjab

According to Punjab police, cases of rapes and gang rapes have increased over the past several months. From January to October, 181 cases of gang rape were registered with the police across the province. Of the total, 23 are under investigation and 34 cases have been closed. 

Source: Punjabpolice.gov.pk/crimestatistics

Read more: Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel

As for rapes, from January 2020 to October 2020, police registered 3,264 cases, of which 444 are under investigation, 558 have been cancelled, while seven cases have been traced. 

Source: Punjabpolice.gov.pk/crimestatistics



More From Pakistan:

Senate chairman summons session on Opposition's request

Senate chairman summons session on Opposition's request
Money laundering case: NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family

Money laundering case: NAB seizes assets of Shehbaz Sharif family
Court room sent into fits of laughter upon judge's comments about Ertugrul

Court room sent into fits of laughter upon judge's comments about Ertugrul
69% of housing societies in Pakistan are not registered

69% of housing societies in Pakistan are not registered
Chinese Military Aviation Technology meets challenges of modern warfare, says PAF chief

Chinese Military Aviation Technology meets challenges of modern warfare, says PAF chief
Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case

Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case
FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'

FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'
MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints
Karachi domestic worker drugs employers, loots valuables worth millions

Karachi domestic worker drugs employers, loots valuables worth millions

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7
Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad

Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad
Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

Latest

view all