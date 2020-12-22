WATCH: Crocodile mercilessly kills a cheetah as it goes to drink water

SOUTH AFRICA: Nature certainly presents some spectacular moments each and every day, but there are times when it leaves people sad and helpless.



According to The Daily Mail, a new video filmed at South Africa's &Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve shows a poor cheetah cub being mercilessly killed by a hungry crocodile when the feline went to drink from a watering hole.

The cub, who was accompanied by its mother and sibling, went near the watering hole where the hungry crocodile was waiting for its prey, hidden under the surface of the water.

The inexperienced cheetah cub failed to spot the enemy and continued to drink water. Taking advantage of the situation, the reptile suddenly jumped out of the water and grabbed the neck of the cheetah between its powerful jaws.

Thereafter, it dragged the feline into the water to devour it. The cubs' mother and sibling, who could be seen standing at a distance, started retracting from the site after watching the tragic incident unfold.

Per the report, South African WildEarth safari guide Busani Mtshali, 30, from the KwaZulu-Natal province, captured the incredible yet sad footage.