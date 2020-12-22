50-year-old woman martyred, girl injured as Indian troops target civilians near LoC

Representational image, — Geo.tv/Files

50-year-old woman embraces martyrdom; 3 others injured

Injured civilians shifted to nearby medical facility for treatment

Development comes after Indian troops targeted UNMOGIP vehicle

A 50-year-old woman was martyred as a result of yet another unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian troops at the Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors along the Line of Control (LOC).



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement on Tuesday, said that Indian troops had deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons.

"A 50-year-old woman embraced shahadat while 3 citizens including a 4-year-old minor, Nayab, got injured," the ISPR said.

The military's media wing added that the injured civilians were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.

The development comes only four days after the Indian troops had targeted a United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) vehicle; however, the attack resulted in no injuries.

The UN vehicle, according to the military's media wing, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector.

The development came during Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's press conference in Abu Dhabi where he warned the world that New Delhi planned to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.

FM Qureshi, during the presser, said he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that India was preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and fanning a new wave of terrorism.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that if India is "reckless enough" to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it will be faced with a "strong national Pakistani resolve" and will be given a befitting response.



"I am making [it] absolutely clear to the [international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake," he stated on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan said that India's deliberate firing on the vehicle of the UN Military Observer Group shows the state's "total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for the international law" .

He said that India has committed 3,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary in 2020 alone, killing more than 276 Pakistani civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

Pakistan strongly condemns India's rogue behaviour, he said.