Wednesday Dec 09 2020
India planning false flag operation, Pakistan's Armed Forces on high alert, say sources

India is once again preparing to destroy peace in the region by starting a false flag operation against Pakistan in a bid to divert attention from internal and external pressures that it faced following its embarrassing defeat in Ladakh and Do Kalam.

According to credible sources, India is preparing for an attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and on the India-Pakistan Working Boundary. 

Owing to the possibility of an attack, Pakistan's Armed Forces have been put on high alert. 

Sources said that India can resort to a border action or a surgical strike as part of its false flag operation so that it could divert attention from several of its ongoing internal problems, including the mistreatment of minorities, farmers' protests, its growing atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the resultant criticism from international media and institutions.  

In 2016, India had laid claim to conducting a surgical strike (without evidence) on the LoC. Similarly, on February 26, 2019, the country had tried launching a similar operation against Pakistan but failed at it.

