A chhipa ambulance seen rushing to the site of an incident, in Karachi. — Geo News/File

One person was reported dead and at least five injured in an explosion inside a boiler room within an ice depot, in New Karachi Industrial Area, on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said that one woman is among those injured, adding that the roof of the ice depot caved in after the blast.

Bystanders rushed to the site to help the affected as rescue teams arrived.

According to police, a team is being dispatched to the site for assistance.





More to follow.