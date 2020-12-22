Can't connect right now! retry
Zayn Malik's avatar in Harry Potter game is the cutest thing you've seen

Singing sensation Zayn Malik is quite the heart-throb and it would not be surprising if he looked just as good as an avatar.

Taking to Instagram, the Pillow Talk hit maker did just that and shared an adorable character of himself in a Harry Potter game.

"What do you think? Looks like me?" he asked his followers. 

From the image, one can clearly tell that it is the former One Direction member considering the finer details of his eyebrows, beard and pierced ears.

Even fans seemed agree to similarities as they took to the comments to express the resemblance.

Take a look:  



