Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

To meet FBR target: Tax imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

The logo of Federal Board of Revenue.
  • Tax will be imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase 
  • The decision has been taken to meet the tax target set for the FBR by the government
  • Tax being introduced to discourage trading of cars, says FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to impose taxes on the selling of new cars within 90 days of purchase to control ‘On Money’ practice, reported The News.

According to details, the government has decided to impose close to Rs200,000 additional withholding tax on the purchase of new cars.

“It is aimed at discouraging ‘On Money’ on cars,” a top official of FBR told the publication.

For 600 to 1000cc cars, there will be additional WHT of Rs50,000, while for 2000cc cars there will be Rs100,000 tax. While WHT of Rs 200,000 will be charged on any car above 2000cc.

Read more: Pakistan's active taxpayers list crosses 3m benchmark for the first time

“This is only to avoid selling cars before 90-day period,” the official said, adding that it was aimed at discouraging trading of cars.

However, sources told Geo News, that the decision has been taken to meet the tax target set for the FBR by the government. The tax has already been approved by the federal cabinet.

According to sources, the tax will come into effect from January 1, 2021, till June 30, 2021.

More From Business:

Gold rate Rs112,750 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23

Gold rate Rs112,750 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23
Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days

Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days
Market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar on Dec 23

Market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar on Dec 23
Oil prices fall as new coronavirus strain prompts travel bans on UK

Oil prices fall as new coronavirus strain prompts travel bans on UK
Remarkable turnaround in Pakistan economy despite COVID-19: PM Imran Khan

Remarkable turnaround in Pakistan economy despite COVID-19: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's active taxpayers list crosses 3m benchmark for the first time

Pakistan's active taxpayers list crosses 3m benchmark for the first time
Currency update on Dec 22: US dollar being sold at Rs161.25

Currency update on Dec 22: US dollar being sold at Rs161.25
SBP begins national dialogue for upcoming policy on financial inclusion of women

SBP begins national dialogue for upcoming policy on financial inclusion of women
Gas pressure will 'improve' after arrival of delayed LNG cargo today: ministry

Gas pressure will 'improve' after arrival of delayed LNG cargo today: ministry
PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister

PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister
Gold rate Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21

Gold rate Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21
US dollar being sold at Rs160.9 on Dec 21

US dollar being sold at Rs160.9 on Dec 21

Latest

view all