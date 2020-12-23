UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases

UAE has approved the establishment of one-day misdemeanour courts. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The decision has been taken to deal with specific minor cases in a bid to expedite the legal procedure



The court will also address all cases related to the Federal Law Concerning the entry and residence of foreign nationals in the UAE



The new one-day courts will look into cases related to labour strikes, eavesdropping on phone calls, etc.



ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has okayed the establishment of one-day misdemeanour courts to deal with specific minor cases in a bid to expedite the legal procedure.

Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri issued an order to introduce one-day misdemeanour courts in every federal judicial department to look into over 50 misdemeanours in an expedited manner within a day, Khaleej Times reported.

"The decision falls within the Ministry's endeavours to ensure efficient and expeditious disposal of cases, inculcate belief in the rule of law, and strengthen efforts to enhance the legislative and legal environment in the State,” the order read.

“This is in keeping with the tremendous developments taking place across all economic, scientific and social fields and in a way that ensures the well-being of Emiratis, residents, and visitors of the country and advances the State's rankings across global competitiveness indices," the report quoted the UAE minister.

What classifies as a minor case?

The new one-day courts will take up cases related to labour strikes, eavesdropping on phone calls, intentional disturbance of others through means of wireless and wired communications, causing fire to the property of another by mistake and profanation of burial sites among other offences.

Traffic violations punished by imprisonment or fining, including falsifying, misusing, distorting, or changing plate numbers or submitting false or misleading data to hide essential information needed to issue licenses will also be addressed by the court.



The court will also address all cases related to the federal law concerning the entry and residence of foreign nationals in the UAE.