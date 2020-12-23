Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Tom Cruise felt 'personally' attacked when covid-19 protocol was broken: report

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Tom Cruise felt ‘personally’ attacked when covid-19 protocol was broken: report

Shortly after Tom Cruise came under fire for his explosive rant on the sets of Mission: Impossible, sources came forward to shed light on his intentions in the most candid of ways.

This report was brought forward by an insider close to People magazine. They claim the Mission: Impossible actor is man of focus whose only aim was to keep his staff and crew members safe.

The source also added that the actor is a true blue “perfectionist” one that wants others to follow suit. “It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him.” “They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken.”

They concluded by saying that in the past, Cruise never raised his voice on any of his crew members and the only reason he lashed out this time around was reportedly because he was in charge of keeping everyone safe on 'his' movie set. 

