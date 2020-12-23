Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Photo: File/ Geo.tv
  • Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants identified as Shahid Nawaz
  • Pakistan's ambassador to Germany says police is actively investigating the matter
  • Ambassador says he has sent CG Frankfurt to meet with the deceased's family and offer assistance

GERMANY: A Pakistani man has been murdered in Stuttgart, Germany, by unknown assailants, the Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the ambassador wrote that the deceased was a Pakistani national and has been identified as Shahid Nawaz.

"In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart, Mr Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on December 21," he wrote.

Read more: At least 12 men detained in Germany over suspicion of attacks on politicians, Muslims

Faisal added that Stuttgart police is "actively investigating the case," adding that a search for the attacker(s) is underway.

The ambassador also said that he has sent the Consul General of Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet with the family of the deceased and ensure all possible assistance. 

"He [the CG] will also meet the police," the ambassador added. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."


