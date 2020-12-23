Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020
GERMANY: A Pakistani man has been murdered in Stuttgart, Germany, by unknown assailants, the Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal announced on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, the ambassador wrote that the deceased was a Pakistani national and has been identified as Shahid Nawaz.
"In an unfortunate incident in Stuttgart, Mr Shahid Nawaz, a Pakistani, has been murdered by unknown assailant(s) on December 21," he wrote.
Faisal added that Stuttgart police is "actively investigating the case," adding that a search for the attacker(s) is underway.
The ambassador also said that he has sent the Consul General of Frankfurt to Stuttgart to meet with the family of the deceased and ensure all possible assistance.
"He [the CG] will also meet the police," the ambassador added. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."