WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says

A new study shows that couples who help each other out in domestic chores have a happier relationship

Women say they felt less relationship satisfaction if they have to do all the chores themselves

Previous studies show that not doing the dishes remain the major source of conflict between couples

A recent study has found that couples that help each other out with household chores, such as cooking and cleaning, develop a stronger bond, The Daily Mail reported.



According to the research, men or women who volunteer to help their partners in household chores without nagging about it not only have stronger relationships, but they also feel better about themselves for doing so.

Previous studies have shown that not doing the dishes remain the major source of conflict between couples, especially in western countries.

One of the studies showed that women who had to do all the cooking and cleaning reported having more arguments with their partners, which led to "reduced relationship satisfaction and worse sex."

Another study conducted by researchers at the Wake Forest University in the US found "a direct link between ‘pro-social behaviour’ – such as putting partners’ desires ahead of our own – and closeness and self-esteem," the report said.

In the study, published in the journal Personal Relationships, 120 adults aged 19 to 62 participated and psychologists assed them on the basis of their levels of self-esteem and relationship satisfaction.

The researchers then asked the participants to spend a week making more ‘partner-satisfying decisions’ such as doing the dishes.

They found that after a few days of self-sacrifice, couples felt closer and more bonded to each other.

