Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve couple goals in recent snap

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan loves treating her fans with snippets from her life.

Her latest post on Instagram featured none other than her hubby Danish Taimoor.

The gorgeous couple can be seen striking a pose while they donned fashionable winter outfits.

Ayeza kept it soft as she opted for a white sweater with matching kicks and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, her husband rocked a maroon sweater layered with a puffer jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

Fans were blown away by the couple’s beauty as they showered them with compliments.

Take a look:



