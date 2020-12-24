Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (3L) holding talks with various government and military officials during his visit to Qatar. — ISPR

Pakistan and Qatar have discussed measures to "enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries", a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was made during Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza's official visit to Qatar.

Gen Raza held talks with Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim and all chiefs of tri-services.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (3L) holding talks with various government and military officials during his visit to Qatar. — ISPR

During the multiple meetings, both sides discussed "various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan", said the military's media wing.

The dignitaries reaffirmed the desire to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

"Chairman JCSC also visited National Security Academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training. CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained," the ISPR statement said.

Upon his arrival at Qatar's GHQ, Gen Raza was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Armed Forces of Qatar.

Gen Nadeem Raza was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Armed Forces of Qatar. — ISPR


More From World:

Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?

Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?
'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal
WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says

WATCH: Couples who help each other out with household chores have a stronger bond, study says
WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach

WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach
Britain and Europe likely to announce post-Brexit trade deal today

Britain and Europe likely to announce post-Brexit trade deal today
Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets

Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets
UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases

UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases
Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June

Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June
Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'

Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'
Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal
Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call

Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call
Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR

Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR

Latest

view all