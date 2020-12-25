14-year-old maid allegedly raped after being drugged in Punjab: police

Geo.tv/illustration/File

The 14-year-old has been shifted to a hospital where medical tests will be done

Police to launch investigation after receiving medical reports

A 14-year-old girl, who worked in a house as a maid, in Ranjanpur was allegedly raped after being intoxicated, police said on Thursday.



The police added that the girl told the law enforcement that she was raped after she was drugged. They added that the alleged victim has been shifted to a hospital where her medical tests are being conducted.

The police said that they will launch an investigation to apprehend the culprits once they receive the medical reports.

Increasing number of rapes in Punjab



According to Punjab police, cases of rapes and gang rapes have increased over the past several months. From January to October, 181 cases of gang rape were registered with the police across the province. Of the total, 23 are under investigation and 34 cases have been closed.

Source: Punjabpolice.gov.pk/crimestatistics

As for rapes, from January 2020 to October 2020, police registered 3,264 cases, of which 444 are under investigation, 558 have been cancelled, while seven cases have been traced.