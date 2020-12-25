Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

14-year-old maid allegedly raped after being drugged in Punjab: police

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Geo.tv/illustration/File
  • The 14-year-old has been shifted to a hospital where medical tests will be done 
  • Police to launch investigation after receiving medical reports 

A 14-year-old girl, who worked in a house as a maid, in Ranjanpur was allegedly raped after being intoxicated, police said on Thursday.

The police added that the girl told the law enforcement that she was raped after she was drugged. They added that the alleged victim has been shifted to a hospital where her medical tests are being conducted.

Read more about another 14-year-old girl who was gang-raped

The police said that they will launch an investigation to apprehend the culprits once they receive the medical reports.

Increasing number of rapes in Punjab

According to Punjab police, cases of rapes and gang rapes have increased over the past several months. From January to October, 181 cases of gang rape were registered with the police across the province. Of the total, 23 are under investigation and 34 cases have been closed.

Source: Punjabpolice.gov.pk/crimestatistics

As for rapes, from January 2020 to October 2020, police registered 3,264 cases, of which 444 are under investigation, 558 have been cancelled, while seven cases have been traced. 

More From Pakistan:

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to reach Sukkur tomorrow

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to reach Sukkur tomorrow
Which two PML-N lawmakers have submitted resignations to PDM leadership?

Which two PML-N lawmakers have submitted resignations to PDM leadership?
Maryam Nawaz rules out talks with govt, says 'grand or mini' dialogue have no value anymore

Maryam Nawaz rules out talks with govt, says 'grand or mini' dialogue have no value anymore
What did Maryam Nawaz do with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's humongous birthday cake?

What did Maryam Nawaz do with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's humongous birthday cake?
Senate, NA authorised to summon anyone, says Mandviwalla about NAB boss

Senate, NA authorised to summon anyone, says Mandviwalla about NAB boss
PTI's Faisal Javed wants Opposition to submit resignations by Dec 31 for a 'truly New Year'

PTI's Faisal Javed wants Opposition to submit resignations by Dec 31 for a 'truly New Year'
Sindh's coronavirus death toll nears 3,500

Sindh's coronavirus death toll nears 3,500
Blast in Karachi factory leaves three injured

Blast in Karachi factory leaves three injured
Shibli Faraz lashes out at PDM, says alliance trying to 'undemocratically oust elected govt'

Shibli Faraz lashes out at PDM, says alliance trying to 'undemocratically oust elected govt'
IGP Sindh was not abducted, says Murtaza Wahab

IGP Sindh was not abducted, says Murtaza Wahab
PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes claims Nawaz govt sent delegation to Israel

PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes claims Nawaz govt sent delegation to Israel
MQM will take a stand against govt regarding 2017 census: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

MQM will take a stand against govt regarding 2017 census: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Latest

view all